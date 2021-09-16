Signata (SATA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $384,614.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Signata has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $1.76 million and $384,614.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

