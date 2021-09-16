Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The firm has a market cap of $658.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

