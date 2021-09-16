Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SAMG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,962. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

