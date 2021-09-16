Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

