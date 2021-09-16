SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

