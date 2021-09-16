Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.33 ($142.75).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 48.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.32.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.