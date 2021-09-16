Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,553 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of 3D Systems worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.