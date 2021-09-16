Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

