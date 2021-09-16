Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

