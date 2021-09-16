Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,686,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.