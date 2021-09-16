Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

