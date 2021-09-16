SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 308.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

