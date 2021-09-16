SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

