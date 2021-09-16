SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.32.
About SMA Solar Technology
