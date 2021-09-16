Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

