Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 5,016 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 90,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

