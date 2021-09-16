Smith Moore & CO. Buys 375 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NYSE WM opened at $155.63 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

