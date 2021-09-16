Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

NYSE SPLP opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.89. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.