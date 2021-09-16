Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,928,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,523,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.