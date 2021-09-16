Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

