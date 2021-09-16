Smith Moore & CO. Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $123.16 and a 12-month high of $213.67.

