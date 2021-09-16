Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6496303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $854,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

