SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes Sells 1,119,413 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOFI stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,435,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

