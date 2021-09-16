SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes Sells 1,119,413 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SOFI stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,435,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
