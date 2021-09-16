South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.14. South Star Battery Metals shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 18,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

