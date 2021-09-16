S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,115 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI opened at $452.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

