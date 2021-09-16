SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Up 2.3% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $15,091.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00121557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.36 or 0.07482892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.88 or 0.99935445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00851667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

