SparksPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $35,776.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,540,351 coins and its circulating supply is 10,424,905 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

