Spectrum Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $39,940.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.00395107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.