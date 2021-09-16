Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $28.62 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.