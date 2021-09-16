Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $393,760. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

