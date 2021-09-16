SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Equities analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $8.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $8.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,111. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

SRAX shares are going to split on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter worth $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

