SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,990. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

