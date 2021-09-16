Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells $62,439.00 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

