Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

