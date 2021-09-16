Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 3,318,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,607. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

