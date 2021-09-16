State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of TRU opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.