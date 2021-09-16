State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

