State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,680 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $259.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

