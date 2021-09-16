State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,230 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 511.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 376.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 72,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

