Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the August 15th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

