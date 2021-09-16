Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 531.5 days.

Shares of STLJF opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLJF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

