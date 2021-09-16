Stella-Jones’ (SJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.26.

TSE SJ traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.09. 42,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,436. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$41.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.93.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

