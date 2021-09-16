Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $17.93 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

