Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.
MRNA opened at $434.46 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
