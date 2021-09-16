Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

MRNA opened at $434.46 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

