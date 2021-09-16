Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE STC opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.