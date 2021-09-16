Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $277.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.05. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

