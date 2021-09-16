Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Subaru stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

