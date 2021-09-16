Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €14.07 ($16.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.34 ($20.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

