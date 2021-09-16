Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 210,902 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

