Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $204,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

