Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

